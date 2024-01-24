Motoring

Discount prices a red flag for dodgy diesel, says industry as government tests show contamination

24 January 2024 - 09:10 By TimesLIVE
Fuel stations issued with a noncompliance notice were given 14 days to rectify the situation. File photo.
Image: jarun/123rf

Government sampling has found 70 fuel stations selling diesel diluted with illuminating paraffin which can cause mechanical damage to vehicles. 

The South African Petroleum Industry Association's Avhapfani Tshifularo told Newzroom Afrika the practice flouted at least two laws and no reputable operator would sell such a product.

Those found to have sold the dodgy diesel would know something was amiss.

“If you are in this industry and you are offered diesel at a price which is too unbelievable to be true, you must know something has been added. You will know what the market price is. If you are offered it, probably at a huge discount, you need to investigate why that is. I cannot buy a story from any operator who says he doesn't know the diesel contained foreign objects.”

Business Day reported the illegal practice was discovered between April and December 2023 during the annual sampling of petrol stations in the country conducted by the energy department.

The provincial breakdown of those selling the diesel was: Limpopo 15; North West 13; KwaZulu-Natal 13; Mpumalanga 9; Northern Cape 6; Gauteng 5; Western Cape 4; Free State 4, and; Eastern Cape 1.

Fuel stations issued with a noncompliance notice were given 14 days to rectify the situation. They were also given the opportunity to have the sample independently retested by a laboratory.

