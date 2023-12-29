Is respite for consumers on the horizon in 2024?

Lower interest rates and food inflation could spell relief in the coming year, but in the meantime we can shop smart to make savings

It’s been a hellish year for consumers. Battered by huge spikes in credit repayments and food prices, South Africans were worn down further by the emotional and financial cost of coping with up to 12 hours of load-shedding a day and, in many parts of the country, dry taps for long spells as well...