The 10 best fast Volkswagen Golf models of all time

The Volkswagen Golf is one of the most revered cars of modern times, especially the performance models that have been attainable poster cars for numerous generations. In chronological order we take a look at some of the Golf's finest and fastest iterations.

1: 1976 Golf GTI

When talking about fast Golfs you've got to start at the very beginning. First unveiled to the public in 1975 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the original Golf GTI caused a sensation when it went on sale in 1976. Powered by a 81kW 1.6-litre (later on a 1.8-litre) fuel-injected motor and tipping the scales at a scant 810kg (unladen), it could rocket to 100km/h in nine seconds flat. Top speed was a whisker over 180km/h. The Mk1 GTI became an instant classic, not to mention giant-killer, that could topple many a dearer sports coupé.