Presiding officer leaves voting station unattended at KZN school to teach

The Electoral Commission in strife-torn KwaZulu-Natal says despite service delivery protests, a shooting incident, unstamped ballot papers and a presiding officer leaving a voting station unattended, it's all systems go for national elections.

Acting provincial electoral officer Ntombifuthi Masinga told journalists at a media briefing on Tuesday that the province was "much more stable" than it was the previous day, when public protests at several spots marred the first day of special voting.

Masinga said one incident where IEC staff were locked out of the commission by municipal security guards in Maphumulo was trending.

"We were also concerned about a shooting incident which took place in Weenen where our staff were caught up as well. Fortunately the police were there on time and our staff was safely escorted back to our offices."

Masinga said the incident was not related to voting but was related "to an issue that has been brewing in that municipality for a period of time".