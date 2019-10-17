Five affordable sedans that offer the best resale value

Sedans aren’t as popular as they used to be, with many motorists opting for sports utility vehicles (SUVs) instead. Having said this, fairly affordable sedans such as the Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Elantra, Suzuki Ciaz and Volkswagen Polo haven’t quite lost their lustre. But which of these sedans boasts the best resale value?

The answer, according to Darryl Jacobson, MD of True Price, is the Volkswagen Polo.

“This incredible vehicle, built right here in SA, really is one of the success stories in the South African automotive landscape,” he says.

True Price is a company that provides South Africans with free vehicle evaluations. Members of the True Price team attend vehicle auctions every week to document the prices achieved, which it adds to its extensive database.

It calculated the price achieved on auction as a percentage of the original list price, and came up with the following findings in respect of compact sedans:

1. Volkswagen Polo (achieves 70.55% of its original list price on auction)

According to Jacobson, this extremely popular sedan (which is also available in hatchback guise) has always retained its value well. “It is a really good-looking vehicle. It is a refined package, offering Golf-like ride quality, a comfortable and surprisingly spacious interior and great road manners. In fact, the Polo really doesn’t put a foot wrong. It is extremely popular on auctions, with many younger buyers wanting a Polo at any cost,” he reveals.

2. Toyota Corolla Quest (68.78%)

The car of choice for Uber drivers (because it offers unrivalled value for money and reliability), the Toyota Corolla Quest is yet another South African favourite. In its latest guise, the Corolla Quest offers more safety than ever before. It always attracts good support on auctions, especially from buyers under 40, says Jacobson.