How Mercedes-Benz goes about creating the stars of tomorrow

I was supposed to be sat in a room behind a glitzy stand in Geneva, but instead I’m in my study on the phone to the big boss of Mercedes-Benz research & development, Markus Schäfer. I can’t see if his PR minders are giving him that look that says “don’t answer that, but if you do, make sure it’s the proper corporate line”. I can’t read his body language to decide whether to change the direction of the conversation. It’s not been the usual Geneva motor show.

But it’s also not the usual conversations, at least not in a traditional sense. It’s clear that while it might be 94 years since the first official Mercedes-Benz vehicles appeared, in some ways Merc is starting again. Yes, it has decades of experience making cars, but as Schäfer points out, after years of what he calls stellar performance, the company is “going into a new period with new architectures”.

He is talking about the switch to electric vehicles (EV) and the ramp-up in production of its first EV, the EQC, while its next, the EQA, undergoes testing.

“The start-up is not driven by production, but by batteries and components,” he tells us. “We had to learn. Ramping up battery plants is definitely a major challenge.” The company still has a target to build 50,000 EQC models in 2020, but that seems optimistic.

“I don’t have a crystal ball. We can only secure the supply chain,” he says. That supply chain is also being affected by Covid-19 as suppliers in China deal with the effect of the virus. Like most carmakers, Mercedes relies on components coming from China.