South Africa

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sparks Twitter debate with views on feminism

19 March 2020 - 11:41 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is in hot water over recent tweets on feminism.
Image: Brian Witbooi/The Herald

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi caused a stir on social media after expressing his opinions on a debate about feminism and black consciousness.

On Wednesday, Ndlozi weighed in on what defined feminism and black consciousness after a Twitter user questioned a woman who said she was not a feminist.

“Feminists attacked a woman for saying she is not a feminist. Her agency?”

In a series of tweets, the MP affectionately known as the “people's bae” said people who rejected feminism were perhaps inadvertently accepting patriarchy.

"To reject it as a woman may very well mean you accept 'male domination'," said Ndlozi.

“Feminism, being a consciousness struggle against patriarchy, is free to call out false consciousness,” he added.

Ndlozi also said black people who “denied” being black were “basically driven by false consciousness”.

“A non-white is a black person who is not conscious of his/her blackness,” he added.

See his full thread below.

Taking to his comments section, many lambasted Ndlozi for his “offside” views.

He was also slammed for making “audacious assumptions”.

Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say:

