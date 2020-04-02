10 popular new SUVs launched in SA

It would be difficult to nail down the true definition of an SUV but traditionally, earlier versions were mud-pluggers in general. An easier task would be identifying the earliest of the species and both the Land Rover defender and Range Rover have been with us for many decades. So too the Nissan Patrol and Toyota’s Fortuner, which are bakkie-based SUVs built for proper off-roading.

More recently joining the scene are crossover vehicles that have a higher ground clearance but little if any off-road ability.

In the last few years the world, including SA, has gone truly SUV-mad as sedans and hatchbacks take a back seat to the perceived practicality, commanding driving position and (sometimes) off-roading ability of SUVs and crossovers.

Below is a list of 10 SUVs launched in SA over the last year.

Suzuki S-Presso

This is the freshest debutant that launched here mere days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. It’s aimed squarely at the entry-level market that’s dominated by yet another equally refreshed pseudo hatch/SUV – the Renault Kwid.

Unlike its nemesis, the Suzuki alternative expresses the SUV genre more with a substantially higher road stance and styling that evokes legendary off-roaders with its slatted grille. It’s also the cheapest SUV you can buy new.