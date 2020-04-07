10 memorable racing liveries to remind you of faster times

1999 BAR 01 | "Zipper"

Primed with an almost limitless supply of tobacco-fuelled spending money, the British American Racing (BAR) team joined the Formula One circus in 1999 with high hopes and expectations.

Unfortunately its challenger, the BAR 01, was plagued by reliability issues and failed to score even a single championship point. Still, at least it looked cool.

BAR had wanted to run two cars with different liveries (555 and Lucky Strike), but the FIA wouldn't allow it. To get around this issue, the team's graphic designers got creative and penned a unique love-it-or-hate-it solution where one side of the car was dedicated to Lucky Strike and the other to 555. Separating them was a zipper than run down the centre of the car.