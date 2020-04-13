These nine retro driving games will shift your nostalgia into top gear

With the motoring industry at a standstill like every other sector under a world battling Covid-19, you will have noticed that this team has become better acquainted with the art of the online listicle.

If you fall into the millennial category, the one you are about to read now is likely to induce a strong bout of nostalgia. Full disclosure: I was born in 1992. Endless noise from a toddler astride a plastic motorcycle on the concrete hallway in my apartment block got me thinking. Every petrolhead has stories about the childhood pastimes that kindled a love for all things wheeled.

And those whose dates of birth coincided with the era that saw notable strides in the area of digital leisure are bound to reference countless kilometres spent behind keyboards or holding controllers.

These were my favourite virtual car game titles growing up, capped at the year 2005, during which point the onset of a light pre-teen moustache prompted other pursuits. Like shaving.