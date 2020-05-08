WATCH | Red Bull F1 drivers road-trip through the Netherlands

Need a Formula 1 fix? Then hit the play button and join Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon as they drive through the Netherlands in championship-winning RB7 and RB8 race cars from 2011 and 2012.

Set to the soundtrack of screaming naturally aspirated V8 engines, this short film sees the lads visit some of the country's greatest attractions starting at the Rotterdam Docks and ending at the newly remodelled Zandvoort Circuit.

There are also windmills and tulips - lots of them - plus an epic blast down an almost deserted beach. So turn up the volume and enjoy a road trip with a difference.