WATCH | A Hyundai that’s steered by joysticks

One of the unique characteristics of Hyundai’s new Prophecy concept car is the steering mechanism. Rather than a steering wheel mounted in front of the driver, it’s controlled by dual joysticks located left and right from the driver: one on the centre console and the other on the door.

In combination with a roomy cabin, this not only creates a more comfortable seating position while driving, but also frees up more space on the dashboard for other features in a collection of digital screens. In addition, 90% of the vehicle's functions can be controlled via buttons on the joysticks, so there is no need for the driver to take their hands off the joysticks to change the music.

Hyundai calls this set-up the Intuitive Human Interface.

Making its digital premiere, the Prophecy Concept EV teases ideas and features that Hyundai will develop in its future cars. In a new walk-around video, Hyundai Motor Group's chief design officer Luc Donckerwolke explains some of the key features inside and outside the vehicle.

He says the four-door coupe’s shape is inspired by vintage cars of the 1920s and 30s, with a flowing, aeronautical influence — though to us it looks a bit like the love child of a Porsche 911 and a Tesla Model 3

Other styling highlights include pixel lights that create animations on the front and rear, and propeller-shaped wheels which not only look cool but also reduce air resistance.

The driver can either adjust the seat manually to fit his or her preferences or allow the car to suggest a “smart” seating position. In the latter mode, the driver enters their height, seated height, and weight, and the car automatically adjusts to the driver's individual physique. The SPCS controls the seat, steering wheel, mirror and Head-Up Display.