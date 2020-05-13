INTERVIEW | We enter the minds of two Volvo design heads

Encapsulate the defining features of each decade of Volvo design since 1927?

Owen Ready: Well, it is a little tricky to encapsulate Volvo design in decades but…

1927 to 1950 - The company was still establishing itself, but right from the start we had a purpose that put people at the centre of everything we do. That began with a focus on robustness and reliability, to protect people from the harshness of our northern climate, which resonated at a time when vehicles were often very unreliable.

1950s - Post-war boom and a global obsession with the American style drove a sense of optimism for the future. The cars were luxurious and streamlined to match. In 1953 our desire to create cars for how people live their lives gave birth to the first estate car, the Duett.

1960s - This was really the decade during which Volvo established itself as a maker of stylish, sporty yet understated cars. The P1800 and Amazon combined the style of contemporary Italian cars with the now legendary Swedish reliability and strength. The 144 from 1965 redefined Volvo with a radically different shape that placed safety at the centre and set the template for the "boxy" era of Volvo design that was truly unique to the brand.

1970s - An ever-increasing focus on safety and family really drove the development of the cars in this era, with Volvo helping to define new standards in this area. Impact bumpers, crumple zones and rear-facing child seats totally changed the perception of vehicle safety. This was reflected in the strong, architectural look of the cars.