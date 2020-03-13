REVIEW | 2020 Volvo S90 is a quirky alternative to the German mainstream

Left-field choices have certainly become the new normal and Volvo is now a certified challenger in the premium segment.

The Volvo S90 on test here goes against the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class in a dwindling but still popular niche. Though dynamically off pace to the Germans, on paper at least, it’s a juicy steak on a schnitzel night.

Measuring 4,963mm from the grille to the rear, it’s also the longest sedan in the segment and it’s a very spacious and nice place to sit in for four to five passengers. There’s 500l of boot space, and in the high-spec D5 Inscription it opens or closes remotely using the key fob.

Being the nonconformist, Volvo’s interiors have persistently fused practicality, Swedish minimalism and occupant safety very well. Any exec obsessed with NCAP crash ratings will not be disappointed with Volvo’s fixations with protecting passengers too.

It features a tablet-like touchscreen interface with a menu designed to be operated much like you would your latest smartphone devices. It boasts extensive and up-to-date features including smartphone mirroring but it hasn’t got the fancier stuff like gesture control or head-up display which the German triumvirate counters with.