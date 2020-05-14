ThrowbackThursday: Two loud and luxurious cruisers face-off

Join us as we take a gander back at some of our automotive endeavours from days gone by. This week, the time machine takes us to July 30 2017, where we held a rather different comparison involving two loud, luxurious cruisers.

At this point, we had already staged several performance duels with our motorcycling counterparts. And in all cases, the contender with four wheels lost. That includes a lap-time battle at Red Star Raceway between an Alfa Romeo 4C Spider and Triumph Street Triple R in 2016, which we replicated again later that year using a BMW M4 Competition Package and S1000RR.

Then, in February 2017, we were beaten in a drag race, pitting a Nissan GT-R against a Suzuki Hyabusa at the famed Tarlton strip. As if that defeat were not humiliating enough, our helmet-wearing rival demonstrated the supremacy of two wheels again when he pulled out the GSX-R1000 he had on the trailer.

Indeed, these Sunday Times Lifestyle Motoring vs The Bike Show shoot-outs proved that if you want to go properly, properly fast — two wheels work best. Which is why we opted for a more leisurely itinerary on this occasion ...