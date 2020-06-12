Five things to know about Gran Turismo 7

Sony on Thursday night finally unveiled to the world its hotly-anticipated PS5. It also gave us a peek at some of the new titles that will debut on this game console over the next couple of months. Some were instantly forgettable (Bugsnax — really?) while others looked incredible and kind of made you wish that you could somehow download and play them all immediately. One of these games is Polyphony Digital's Gran Turismo 7. Built to blend together the immersive single-player experience of Gran Turismo 6 with the seamless online competition enjoyed in Gran Turismo Sport, it promises to be a real corker.

Here are a few things to know about it ...