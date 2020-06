Five things to know about Gran Turismo 7

4: More cars to drive

It's a no-brainer to assume that Gran Turismo 7 will offer players an even greater variety of vehicles. New additions spotted in the trailer include the BAC Mono, Porsche 917K (in its classic Gulf racing livery) and Porsche Carrera GT. Let's hope the latter sounds like it should. We also spotted an Aston Martin DB11, Dodge Viper and Lamborghini Diablo.

5: The mystery of the GT Café

While most of the tabs in the Gran Turismo 7 home screen are fairly pragmatic there is one that still has us scratching our heads — 'GT Café.' We're really not sure what this is all about and neither do other online speculators. So I guess we'll just have to wait and see once the game actually launches. Speaking of which, no concrete release date has yet been set for Gran Turismo 7 but we're damn sure it's going to be worth the wait.