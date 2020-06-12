Five things to know about Gran Turismo 7
Sony on Thursday night finally unveiled to the world its hotly-anticipated PS5. It also gave us a peek at some of the new titles that will debut on this game console over the next couple of months. Some were instantly forgettable (Bugsnax — really?) while others looked incredible and kind of made you wish that you could somehow download and play them all immediately. One of these games is Polyphony Digital's Gran Turismo 7. Built to blend together the immersive single-player experience of Gran Turismo 6 with the seamless online competition enjoyed in Gran Turismo Sport, it promises to be a real corker.
Here are a few things to know about it ...
1: Career Mode to make a comeback
Gran Turismo Sport currently revolves around online competition. This is all well and good but many fans of the franchise have long been pleading for 'Career Mode' to make a comeback. Last seen in Gran Turismo 6, this single-player option lets you accrue points and collect cars away from those stressful online lobbies where unsporting drivers can lead to serious frustration at times. Study the trailer and you'll spot a 'Championships' tab in the new Gran Turismo 4-esque home screen. Great news for offline warriors.
2: You can tune your vehicle to suit your crazy
One of the best things about the previous instalments of Gran Turismo was the ability to tune and modify your favourite vehicle. You could take a base Mazda MX-5 and slowly build it up to be a fire-breathing, 400kW Lamborghini killer. Awesome. This feature was missing from Gran Turismo Sport and now it returns with the arrival of Gran Turismo 7. Again, scan the home screen in the trailer and you'll see the 'Tuning Parts Shop.' Yay!
3: Classic tracks return to the menu
From what we can tell from watching the trailer it seems that Gran Turismo 7 will carry over most of the tracks already available in Gran Turismo Sport. However it also seems that some of the great fictional Gran Turismo circuits are returning to the franchise. In fact the trailer plays out around a newly adapted version of 'Trial Mountain Circuit' — a fan favourite that's been in existence since the first game dropped in 1997. This hopefully means that other asphalt institutions like 'Deep Forest' and 'Grand Valley' will also return.
4: More cars to drive
It's a no-brainer to assume that Gran Turismo 7 will offer players an even greater variety of vehicles. New additions spotted in the trailer include the BAC Mono, Porsche 917K (in its classic Gulf racing livery) and Porsche Carrera GT. Let's hope the latter sounds like it should. We also spotted an Aston Martin DB11, Dodge Viper and Lamborghini Diablo.
5: The mystery of the GT Café
While most of the tabs in the Gran Turismo 7 home screen are fairly pragmatic there is one that still has us scratching our heads — 'GT Café.' We're really not sure what this is all about and neither do other online speculators. So I guess we'll just have to wait and see once the game actually launches. Speaking of which, no concrete release date has yet been set for Gran Turismo 7 but we're damn sure it's going to be worth the wait.