Desperate Fort Hare students call on Blade Nzimande to fast-track funds

Desperate University of Fort Hare students are calling on higher education minister Blade Nzimande to fast-track payment of their allowances and virtual learning resources.

This includes funds from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and Funza Lushaka.

UFH student leader Mbali Silimela said “drastic measures” were needed as students were suffering, reports DispatchLIVE.

“Communication with university management has fallen on deaf ears. So we made contact with the NSFAS head office to see what the delays were. The NSFAS office said they were waiting for the university to send registration data which would permit them to make payments.

“Some students are orphaned, they have no parents and no relatives they can count on. The allowances go a long way and are much needed.”