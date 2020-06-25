10 tips for buying a car on auction

With the economically devastating Covid-19 lockdown forcing many consumers to seek cheaper cars, auctions are one way that buyers could score a good bargain.

You could pick up a vehicle a lot cheaper than buying it from a dealer. Auctions are, after all, where many car dealerships source their stock before marking up the price and selling it to you, so you are in effect taking out the middle man.

But an educated consumer is a happy consumer, so if you have no previous experience in bidding it’s wise to arm yourself with some knowledge before diving headfirst into the auction scene.

Under present lockdown conditions, car auctions are being conducted online and limited physical contact will be allowed for viewing before the auction under strict hygiene conditions. With this in mind, we provide tips on buying a vehicle on auction:

1. Decide on which auction you want to participate in. Deal with auction houses that are reputable and not fly by night (social media and reviews are always a good indication). According to True Price, bank repossession auctions are the most genuine and their conversion rate of units on auction to sales achieved is high.

2. It’s a good idea to first attend an auction as an observer, which will enable you to familiarise yourself with the process. You can then also ask the auction staff to explain any aspect which remains unclear.

3. Auction houses allow you to inspect the vehicle beforehand and it’s very important to do so as you get a better feel touching the car and kicking the tyres than seeing a picture of the vehicle. You are not able to test drive the vehicle but you may do a static inspection and start the engine. It’s a good idea to take a technician with you when you inspect the vehicle.

4. Some of the bank auctions, for example MFC, supply a Dekra technical report before the vehicle going on auction, which gives the prospective bidder full details of what is wrong with it.

5. If the auction house does not fully disclose what is wrong with the vehicle and just states it’s sold voetstoets (as is), it’s a good idea to stay away. When buying a car privately or through an auction, it’s important to note that buyers don’t have recourse to the Consumer Proteccion Act as they do when they buy a vehicle from a dealership.