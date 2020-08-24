These are the top 10 most sold used cars in SA

A list of South Africa’s top 10 most sold used cars has been released. And, when compared with new car sales, it does contain some interesting surprises. When one looks at the top four cars, the four most sold new cars are identical to the four most sold used cars (albeit in a different order).

According to the 2020 AutoTrader Car Industry Report, the most sold used car – contributing 4.7% of all cars sold – is the Ford Ranger. It sold for an average selling price of R305,944, it has an average mileage of 85,948km and an average year model of 2016. In the previous year, the Ford Ranger was the third most sold car with an average price of R288,990, an average mileage of 88,835km, and an average year model of 2015.

In second place is the Volkswagen Polo, contributing 4.7% of all used cars sold, at an average selling price of R205,238, an average mileage of 58,652km and an average year model of 2016. In the previous year, the Volkswagen Polo was ranked first with an average price of R212,748, an average mileage of 53,360km and average year model of 2015. Interestingly, the Volkswagen Polo narrowly missed out on taking the top spot, selling just 82 units less than the Ford Ranger.

In third place this time around is the Toyota Hilux, contributing 3.4% of all used cars sold, at an average selling price R327,807, an average mileage of 102,129km and an average year model of 2013. In the previous year, the Toyota Hilux was ranked fourth with an average price of R318,755, an average mileage of 104,735km and an average year model of 2015.

In fourth place is the Volkswagen Polo Vivo, contributing 3.36%% of all cars sold, at an average selling price of R159,715, an average mileage of 50,190km and an average year model of 2017. In the previous year, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo was the second most sold used car with an average price of R161,734, an average mileage of 43,123km, and an average year model of 2017.