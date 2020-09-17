How I spent my Tuesday morning: the Jaguar F-Type edition

Thanks to its all-wheel drive traction and powerful (not to mention linear) supercharged V8 engine, the P575 is an immensely fast bit of kit. Especially out of the blocks. It closes 180m like you close walking the distance between your kitchen to the dining room – in a matter of seconds.

With its upgraded suspension system set to Dynamic Mode, it also shrugs off rapid changes of direction with minimum fuss. Body roll is minimal and the front end bites with an enthusiasm that gives you the confidence to push the car even harder.

Jaguar has also done some work on the electric power steering, and it shows: you now get a much better idea about how those front wheels are engaging with the black stuff.

Of course, driving in reverse none of this really matters. I failed to score a single point as I glitched and lurched my way back to the starting box with all the grace and skill of a drunken pensioner afflicted with a bad neck.

Wondering if I had somehow in the night forgotten how to drive, it was now time to tackle the final exercise of the morning. This one, thankfully, involved no drifting or reversing. All we had to do was accelerate down a lane and time our braking point so that we stopped just in front of a row of cones. And when I mean just in front, I mean like 5cm away. Stop too far away and your efforts would count for nil.