Enjoying some socially distanced classics at the 2020 Salon Privé

It has been a dire year for the hospitality sector worldwide, not least of all for the famous automotive concours events such as Goodwood, Villa d’Este, Pebble Beach and, locally, Concours South Africa.

In the greater scheme of things it’s difficult to complain but there’s a big difference between seeing iconic cars on the internet and actually being up close and personal with them, or rather up close and socially distanced with them.

Which is why the announcement that the famous Salon Prive concours at Blenheim Palace in England last week was going ahead was a surprise. Time to grab the panama hat and a face mask and look at not only some famous marques, but some new models too.

In recent years, global concours events have been used by carmakers to reveal some of their more exclusive models and the same was true for Salon Prive.

Touring Superleggera showed its new Aero 3, the third model to come from the Italian company. Based on the design of the Alfa 8C 2900 Le Mans Berlinetta, it’s a beautiful tourer that boasts a classic V12 engine. Only 15 will be manufactured, each to the individual customer’s exact specifications making this instantly collectible.

Zenvo revealed its TSRS-1, the latest carbon fibre track car to come from the Danish company. Its engine produces 878kW and it looks like a handful of fun.

And then there was the Engler, though quite what it actually is we’re not sure. Officially it is a super quad, but if you’re keen on doing 300km/h on an 820kW Lamborghini V10-powered quad then you’re much braver than us.

In all honesty though, we weren’t really there for the new stuff. These cars were in the company of such icons as the Lamborghini Miura, Ford GT40, Ferrari 166 MM Touring Barchetta and super rare Bertone Jaguar XK150 S coupe and Citroën DS19 Le Paris.