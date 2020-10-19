How to save R100k on a 2020 Ford Ranger Wildtrak

Some say that the Ford Ranger Wildtrak is now head and shoulders above its closest rivals. However, maybe its purchase price – of about three quarters of a million rand – can be slightly off-putting? Don’t scratch this superb bakkie off your shopping list just yet though as there’s a way to knock R100,000 off that price tag.

According to George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO, the reality is that new cars all over the world depreciate the moment they’re driven off the showroom floor.

“The Wildtrak is no exception to this rule. While it sells new for R753,600, a search through current AutoTrader listings reveals an average list price for the Ford Ranger 2.0 Bi-Turbo Wildtrak 4x4 (2020) of R652,720. And that’s with an average mileage of just 5,441km,” he reveals.

This perhaps surprising finding has emerged from an analysis of data on AutoTrader from January 1 2020 to September 30 2020. AutoTrader is the largest digital automotive marketplace in SA. Accordingly, it provides unparalleled insight into car-buying patterns in the country.

The Wildtrak is just one outstanding “nearly new” bakkie available to South African consumers with an appealing price tag (compared to the new list price). There are, however, several other bakkies that warrant consideration – not least of which are the Isuzu D-Max and the Toyota Hilux, the most popular new vehicle in SA.

These two bakkies are also available “nearly new” at very good prices (vs new). The 2020 Isuzu D-Max 300LX 4x4 boasts an average list price of R563,035 and an average mileage of 3,431km on AutoTrader.

The 2020 Hilux 2.8 GD6 4x4 features an average list price of R623,649 and an average mileage of 3,135km. The Isuzu is listed at R663,600 new, while the Hilux sells for R706,400.

Those savings – anything from R82,751 to R100,880, depending on the bakkie – will cover the cost of many tanks of fuel.