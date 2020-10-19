New vs pre-owned: which car is right for you as a graduate?

Affordability may be the most important factor to considering whether to buy a new or a pre-owned car.

But while your dream car may be the latest flashy model on the showroom floor, with all the added extras including cool rims and a high-end sound system, the reality is that you need to buy within your budget, according to Lebogang Gaoaketse, WesBank head of marketing and communication.

“That might just be the pre-owned car next to your dream car that is in great condition, has low mileage on the clock and, most importantly, is affordable,” he says

You also need to remember that there are more costs involved when buying your first car than the monthly repayments. While the right time to buy your first car could be now, affordability is key. Make sure you take into account all the expenses that come with independent mobility and act responsibly when making the financial commitment, he says.

If you are considering buying a brand-new car, budget permitting, WesBank advises that you place the most emphasis on getting value for your money. This includes not compromising on the car’s safety features such as ABS brakes and airbags, and what your needs are with regards to space and add-on extras. You need to also make sure that you understand the details of your contract.