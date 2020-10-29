SA motorists seem keen to hit the road to sustainability

As the country battles escalating unemployment alongside issues of crime and corruption, are South Africans really interested in saving the planet? The 2020 SA EV Car Buyer Survey, produced by AutoTrader in partnership with Generation.e (organiser of the Smarter Mobility Africa event), suggests that the answer is yes.

In advance of Smarter Mobility Africa Live, a virtual summit which takes place from October 27-29, AutoTrader — a sponsor and partner of the event — conducted a comprehensive survey into the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.

The results were somewhat surprising: 86% of respondents said that they would use an EV as their primary vehicle while 74% said that they would buy an EV within the next five years.

This signifies a new approach towards sustainability in this country, as George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO, points out.

“SA is still in the starting blocks when it comes to EV adoption. Only 2% of consumers own an EV and 13% have driven one. But this survey signifies that South Africans are now embracing sustainability. The number of charging points per EV in SA is already one of the highest in the world, and the propensity of consumers to go the EV route really bodes well for the planet,” he maintains.