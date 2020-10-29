WATCH | Unmasked: the banned ad that landed FlySafair in hot water

In another scene, three women are shown enjoying cocktails around a pool. The ARB said this could fall within the allowance for people to remove their masks while eating and drinking, but none of the other people in the background are wearing masks either.

This “may imply to some viewers that once you are on holiday, the rules no longer apply, and you may remove your masks and ignore social-distancing protocols, going so far as to hug your family and friends”, said the board.