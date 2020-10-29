Travel

WATCH | Unmasked: the banned ad that landed FlySafair in hot water

29 October 2020 - 16:59 By Elizabeth Sleith
A screengrab from the banned FlySafair advert.
A screengrab from the banned FlySafair advert.
Image: FlySafair/YouTube

Local airline FlySafair has had to withdraw a TV commercial because of scenes in which people appear to be breaking the law on social distancing and wearing masks in public.

The 20-second advertisement starts off above board, with a scene on a plane in which everyone is wearing masks.

It goes on, however, to show a group reuniting without masks (pictured above) — possibly in public and possibly qualifying as a gathering, neither of which are allowed under the current Covid restrictions, the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) said in its ruling.

In another scene, three women are shown enjoying cocktails around a pool. The ARB said this could fall within the allowance for people to remove their masks while eating and drinking, but none of the other people in the background are wearing masks either.

This “may imply to some viewers that once you are on holiday, the rules no longer apply, and you may remove your masks and ignore social-distancing protocols, going so far as to hug your family and friends”, said the board.

A screengrab from the banned FlySafair advert.
A screengrab from the banned FlySafair advert.
Image: FlySafair/YouTube

FlySafair said the ad “was never intended to advocate irresponsible behaviour”.

It explained that only the early scenes, in which masks are worn, had been shot recently and that the “scenes of South Africans reconnecting” had been “repurposed from a previous commercial” in a bid to save costs.

There was also a disclaimer in the ad, saying: “Some scenes were filmed pre-Covid-19. FlySafair supports the use of face masks.” The ARB said the text was too small.

WATCH | The ad that landed FlySafair in hot water with the Advertising Regulatory Board.

Last weekend, the airline turned back a taxiing plane at OR Tambo International to remove a passenger who was refusing to wear a mask.

At the time of publication the FlySafair advert in question was still available on the company's YouTube channel

TimesLIVE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Lighting strike as likely as catching Covid on a plane, says report

Airline body's research into onboard infections finds the results 'extremely reassuring' for passengers
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Five tips to lower your risk of catching Covid-19 on your local getaway

Travel hacks to help you 'stay safe' when you go away
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Plan to avoid Covid-19: five tips for booking a safe local getaway

Domestic travel is back — yay — but the realities of the coronavirus pandemic remain. These travel hacks will help you organise a lower-risk holiday.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Who wore it best?: Nomzamo Mbatha vs Boity Thulo The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. #BecomingMamaJones in style: Minnie Dlamini-Jones's best maternity looks The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Miss SA the muse: check out this cool Shudufhadzo Musida fan art Lifestyle
  4. From US to UK, newly crowned Miss SA is the darling of social media Lifestyle
  5. Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida excited about being followed by 'Mama Basetsana ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault ...