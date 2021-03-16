Students vs parents: how do their car choices differ?

Students and their parents generally have different tastes — in food, music, movies, social media channels. But what about cars? How do their motoring tastes differ — or, in fact, are they the same?

An analysis of AutoTrader data covering the period January 1 2021 to January 31 reveals that, while the two demographic groups have some motoring choices in common, they have their own unique preferences too.

The team at SA’s largest digital automotive marketplace conducted two different analytical exercises: they produced two lists of the Top 10 most Searched Variants; one for 18 to 24-year-olds and a second for 44 to 65-year-olds.

The hypothesis pursued was that many of those 18 to 24-year-olds would be potential students who are looking to buy a car (quite possibly their first). The 44 to 65-year-olds, on the other hand, would potentially be parents.

“We specifically selected the month of January 2021, because this is when students and/or new job seekers are online, searching for options for personal transport, which hypothetically are funded or in part supported by their parents,” explains George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO. “We wanted to uncover any differences in search activity between these two groups, which for this exercise, we’ve loosely labelled as ‘students’ and ‘parents’.”