This is why dating a classic car is no bed of roses

In the romantic spirit of February, allow me to relay a story about a passionate but short relationship between a 27-year-old and a German three years his senior.

We love to personify automobiles, giving them names, referring to them in affectionate terms, treating them better than our real-life partners at times. They can break our hearts too.

In October 2020, after years of deliberating and fantasising, my foray into classic car ownership had seen fruition.

It was a 1990 Mercedes-Benz W124, the 230 E derivative (or so one thought — more on that later) and it had filled me with considerable excitement. It certainly looked great from most angles. Excellent paint, with most of its original fixtures intact, including the set of heavy rubber mats that were factory-issued.

Best part was that it was a four-speed manual. We fell in love on that first interaction. The champagne-hued Benz felt sprightly, solid, with a positive gearshift action, a smooth-running motor and no perturbing rattles or clunks. She “presented well” and had a “fine patina” to steal the phases of seasoned classic metal punters.