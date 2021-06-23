Celebrating the young rising stars in the SA automotive industry

Tshegofatso Naume Ntabane

Age: 27

Job title: Market intelligence assistant manager at Nissan

Background: Market intelligence is a heavily data-driven occupation. I see the role of market intelligence as the middle man between the organisation and the market. At a high level, the market cuts across economic outlook, customers, competitors and other stakeholders’ groups which are important to the seamless running of the organisation. Having a 360º vision of all these elements is an important aspect that feeds into the overall business strategy.

Talk us through an average day in your role: I work with different sets of data to understand the market, our competition and, most importantly, our customers. I also deep dive into historical and current trends that could be driving the market, making it simpler to forecast and understand the driving forces in the market.

What makes your occupation so rewarding?: I have a strong belief the customer is the driving force behind any business and I am always amazed at what we can interpret from raw data, including the many ways in which the data can be used to make better-informed business decisions. Knowing the work that I do contributes to important decision-making processes for the organisation is immensely rewarding.

What about the challenges?: Working with numbers, raw or silos data requires focus. The type of industry I am in is very fast-paced and decisions are constantly being made. Sometimes there are urgent requests which require accurate data analysis to assist stakeholders in decision-making. At this point the pressure piles on and it is important to remain focused so important information is not missed. Although this is a challenge, the rush of having to produce my best work on limited timelines is part of the excitement that comes with the job.

Where to next?: Local or global? Hahaha! I look forward to my continued growth within Nissan. it gratifies me to work for an organisation that invests in the youth through talent management strategies and local/international upskilling opportunities. Having the opportunity to work at a cross-functional level, I am exposed to different areas of the business, which has piqued my interest. At heart, I am a numbers girl, so I am lenient to growth in that space. It is safe to say I have my eye on branching out into finance and economics as a career.

What do you drive currently and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?: I am a brand loyalist. I currently drive the Nissan Micra Active 2017 model and in a few years I will be driving the new Nissan Navara.

Which areas of the SA automotive industry would you like to improve and how?: The opportunity is in the deployment of more technology in the customer journey, to understand and enhance the experience the customer has of our brand. At Nissan we have started this journey with wonderful innovations such as Shop@Home, digital financing solutions, to mention a few, but certainly more can and should be done.