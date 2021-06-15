The mystery of SA's missing Porsche 550 Spyder

Wernher Hartzenberg is a man of many automotive obsessions. And if you are ever invited for a tour of his workshop tucked away behind a medical centre in Pretoria East, you’ll discover that one of them has to do with classic air-cooled Volkswagens.

The evidence is everywhere. A 1957 Kombi that is being sandblasted. Some old Beetle engines patiently waiting for a new donor car. Badges and pictures and other fragments of memorabilia tacked up on walls or stacked atop shelves. It is a shrine to everything German and not fitted with a radiator.

“I inherited my grandfather’s 1959 Beetle when I was 18,” he explains.

The bug bit hard because Hartzenberg found himself addicted to the car and its history. After taking part in the inaugural African Beetle Marathon, he co-drove a 1959 Kombi from Joburg to Norway.

“My love affair with air-cooled cars kept on growing. I was blown away by what they were capable of doing.”

After this Scandinavian trek ended, Hartzenberg moved to North America where he coached tennis for 10 years. When he finally came home in 2010 his father turned him on to another air-cooled institution.

“My dad has owned Porsches all his life,” says Hartzenberg.

“He’s been buying and selling them for as long as I can remember. And when I came back he decided to get back into the scene because he hadn’t owned one for a number of years.”

The Porsche his father purchased was a 356: the curvy predecessor to the iconic 911.

“It rubbed off on me. I started appreciating where the Porsche came from, which is exactly the same place the Beetle came from. They’re the same car in my mind, built by the same people.”

Crackling with newfound enthusiasm, Hartzenberg decided to turn his passion into a business. After restoring his grandfather’s Beetle he founded Air Cooled Wonders and started working on more ambitious projects. Like the silver Porsche 911 that’s sitting inside his workshop.

“I’ve done a course in sheet metal shaping down in Cape Town. But actual experience is where you learn the most. Although I also look up to people like my friend Werner Alker. He’s a 70-year-old German gentleman who has been working on Volkswagens since he was 13. He has been a great friend and mentor. Mechanically speaking he has taught me everything I know about the original Beetle and Porsche 356.”

But knowledge and know-how is not all these curators of air-cooled cars have handed down to Hartzenberg over the last few years. From hanging out in these circles he uncovered a fascinating story involving one of the most sought-after cars Porsche ever made: the infamous 550 Spyder .

Built in 1953 in limited numbers (only 90 were made), this low-slung sportster was a machine you could race on Sunday and then drive around town during the week. It was ideal for well-to-do gentleman racers of the era. It is also the car that James Dean was killed in, just nine days after he took delivery of it. As a result the Spyder has always carried something of a stigma. Which is a pity because behind all the bad press lurked an accomplished race car. One that certainly tasted more than its fair share of champagne during the golden age of SA motorsport.

Hartzenberg tells me that back in 1958 a local petrolhead named Ian Fraser-Jones imported one of these Spyders. He raced it for a while and then sold the car to a doctor-come-racing-driver named Dawie Gous in 1960.

“Gous drove the Spyder in the annual [Kyalami] nine-hour endurance race with John Love that year. And they won.”

They went on to win it again in 1961. Then in 1963 Gous put his Porsche up for sale. One Peter Engelbrecht bought it, and later the same year it crashed during the nine-hour.