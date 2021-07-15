Quadriplegic IndyCar driver races again in semi-autonomous Corvette

Since the age of five, Sam Schmidt's ambition was to be an IndyCar champion. And he achieved it, winning the Indy 500 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 1999. A glorious racing career beckoned.

But months later, on January 6 2000, Schmidt crashed during a practice lap at the Walt Disney World Speedway in Orlando, severely injuring his spinal cord.

Doctors told him he would likely be on a ventilator for the rest of his life. He was off the ventilator in six weeks, but was diagnosed as a quadriplegic — paralysed from the neck down.

“It was my passion my entire life and then this happens and it kind of turns things upside down,” Schmidt told Reuters.

While the prospect of him racing again was gone, Schmidt founded Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in 2001. His team, now known as Arrow McLaren SP, has won 12 IndyCar races.

Still, the urge to race prompted Schmidt to embark on an exciting proposition: building a race car that he could drive despite his disability.

Beginning in 2013 and working with engineers from tech company Arrow Electronics, the result is the SAM Car — SAM standing for “semi-autonomous mobility”.

“Arrow came along with this idea of building a car for somebody that can't use their arms and legs. And it was an amazing experience,” Schmidt said.

“What I didn't anticipate was this overwhelming feeling of normalcy because I was in control. And literally to that point in my life, there was really not a lot that I controlled. I needed help for everything. So the fact that I'm steering it, I'm using the brake and the gas and going as fast as I want is exhilarating. So it's fantastic.”