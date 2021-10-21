ThrowbackThursday | A Mercedes that carved corners like a bike

On this week’s Throwback Thursday we turn back the clock 20 years to the 2001 Tokyo Motor Show, where Mercedes-Benz wowed the crowds with its F400 Carving, a research vehicle that leant into bends much like motorcyclists and skiers.

Named after the carving technique skiers use to to change direction in the snow, the futuristic Benz appeared to lean into corners by increasing the camber angle of its outer wheels by up to 20 degrees.

In conjunction with newly-developed tyres, the computer-controlled system enabled the car to achieve cornering forces of up to 1.28g, nearly 30% better than other sports cars of the time.

Another clever trick was giving the tyres an asymmetric contact surface. When the outside wheels leant to the side, the two-seater car rode on the inner tyre treads which were grippier. When driving straight, the tyre surface in contact with the road had a tread pattern designed for high-speed and low-noise performance.

The cambered wheels also improved braking performance. In an emergency stop all four wheels of the research vehicle could be cambered in an instant, reducing the braking distance at 100km/h by five metres.