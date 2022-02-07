When it comes to designing electric cars, bigger might not be better

The brilliant thing about technology is how it tends to become smaller (and cheaper) over time. One glaring exception has been the most expensive piece of kit many of us buy: the automobile.

Due to the popularity of bulbous, gizmo-laden SUVs and pickup trucks — some driven no further than a supermarket parking lot — modern vehicles have piled on the kilos in the past three decades. And the shift from combustion engines to electric vehicles is poised to make this weight problem worse, at least in the short term, as the lithium-ion battery packs used to power EVs are bulky and heavy.

So far, automakers have given too little thought to the additional resource consumption and safety problems associated with much heavier vehicles, electric or otherwise. Though most preach sustainability, they’re missing an opportunity to steer consumers towards smaller, more efficient cars. It’s time policymakers gave them a prod.

To be clear, this is not an argument against EVs. From a carbon perspective, it’s imperative we get people into battery-powered cars as quickly as possible. (1)

But it’s hardly ideal that so many of them are obese. General Motors' electric Hummer can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in three seconds but weighs more than 4,000kg. Rivian’s R1T pickup is close to 3,200kg, while Ford Motor's F150 Lightning tips the scales at about 2,950kg, or about 35% more than its combustion-engine equivalent. (8) Among European offerings the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi E-tron and BMW iX each weigh well over 2,200kg.

These vehicles are better for the planet than a similar combustion-engine model: Electric powertrains waste much less energy and they benefit from regenerative braking, which tops up the battery. Yet even staunch defenders of EVs have trouble with the idea that these battle tanks are a sustainable and socially responsible mode of transportation.

How did we end up here? The path was set well before electrification: Besides the fashion for high-riding SUVs, vehicles have bulked up due to added technology and safety features. Cheap finance and petrol have also enabled consumers to afford larger rides. Rather perversely, in Europe, manufacturers with heavier fleets were set less stringent emissions-cutting targets (in part, a political compromise to protect German luxury cars).

Though less chunky on average than American vehicles, cars sold in the EU and UK have gained 15% more weight since 2001, weakening the pollution benefits from much-improved fuel economy. Switching to electric adds at least a couple of hundred extra kg per vehicle. In 2020, the average mass of new EVs sold in Europe was nearly 1,700kg, or about 16% heavier than the average of all vehicles sold, according to the International Council on Clean Transportation. Plug-in hybrids — which have both a combustion engine and electric motor — topped 1,900kg on average, in part because these are often SUVs or luxury saloons.

“One of the issues we will have in the future is going to be the weight of electrified products, because weight means a lot of raw material resources,” Stellantis NV CEO Carlos Tavares told a Morgan Stanley autos summit last month. (7)

This issue goes beyond greater demand for battery metals and the soaring costs of raw materials. A new study points out that if consumers opt for heavier vehicles, demand for electricity will increase more than anticipated, requiring a larger decarbonised grid.