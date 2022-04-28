How Porsche helped Hyundai with its Tiburon coupé

This month Hyundai launched its scintillating new high-performance N-division offerings in the country. The i30 N, now with a dual-clutch transmission and the potent Kona N crossover affirm that the South Korean automaker is able to trade blows with the best of them. Another feather in its cap this April was clinching the World Car of the Year title in the 2022 World Car Awards — a plaudit earned by the Ioniq5 electric vehicle.

But this week we wanted to cruise down memory lane, to a time when Hyundai was more aspirational than outright achiever. Does the name Tiburon ring a bell? It should — this was one of its early steps towards cultivating pedigree. Derived from Spanish etymology, it means shark, adorning the rump of a series of two-door sports cars from the South Korean carmaker.

The first-generation model wore the internal designation of RD and made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in 1996. Also dubbed the Hyundai Coupé in some markets, it was designed to replace the boxier Scoupe (pronounced “scoop”). TopCar magazine SA ran a report in June that year having seen the newcomer in the flesh at the exhibition reveal.