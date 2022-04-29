High and dry in the desert with Supervan and VW Amaroks

The year 2010 was a different time. Print was king and the internet existed purely for looking at pixelated cat videos. Some of us might have mucked around with blogs, but on the whole this motoring journalism thing was something of a lark, if I’m being honest.

While my peers struggled with the realities of corporate micromanagement, yours truly literally had to meet two deadlines a week: columns for newspapers stuffed with enough mobile communications adverts to ensure a healthy profit share payout come December. Yeah, back then the carefree days seemed like they would never end. Neither did the press junkets, which more often or not had the habit of spiralling into questionable bouts of nocturnal debauchery.

Like that time out in the desert with Volkswagen for the now defunct Spirit of Africa: a 4x4 competition that attracted bush-hardened Namibians who never wore shoes — not even at night when the scorpions came out. A people-watcher’s dream, these macho combatants were slugging it out against similarly tough South Africans for R50,000 in prize money — a princely sum back in those days. This was the penultimate stage, and for some reason Volkswagen thought it a scrummy idea to invite us motoring scribes to take part in the adventure in our own Amaroks.