Features

WATCH | Sergio Perez races from New York to Miami in a RB7 F1 car

04 May 2022 - 13:17 By Motoring Staff

Maybe you've seen it, maybe you haven't. If you fall into the latter camp we would certainly recommend taking a coffee break and marvel in the spectacle of watching Red Bull's Sergio Perez drive a championship-winning RB7 F1 car from New York to Miami.

With help from his pit crew, barefoot wakeboard legend Parks Bonifay and Miami Dolphins' cornerback Byron Jones, the Mexican driver braves the streets of Manhattan and then the swampy Everglades National Park to arrive at the Miami International Autodrome — home of this weekend's inaugural Miami GP. Hit the play button and enjoy.

