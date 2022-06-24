WATCH | Jeep Gladiator bakkie slays the Hennops 4x4 trail

The macho Jeep Gladiator entered SA's double cab wars this week.

Sold in a single Rubicon model priced at R1.26m , the American bakkie is based on the legendary Wrangler SUV and, like its cousin, it's built to take on the toughest off-road trails. That ability was put to the test when motoring journalists drove the Gladiator at the Hennops 4x4 trail near Magaliesburg earlier this week.

Watch as the Gladiator cruises through the axle-twisting trail like a mountain goat with its selectable four-wheel drive, low range transfer case, solid front and rear axles and lockable front and rear diffs. The sway bar can be electronically disconnected for improved off-road suspension travel and it has an 800mm water wading depth.

TimesLIVE

