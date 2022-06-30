×

Features

These are the 10 most popular used hybrid cars in SA

30 June 2022 - 10:30 By Motoring Staff
The BMW i8 is currently the most searched for used hybrid vehicle in SA according to a recent survey by AutoTrader.
Image: BMW

Amid rising fuel prices, consumer attention is turning to the benefits of the hybrid car. Greener driving may be an incentive, but fuel saving is the main attraction nowadays.

“Hybrids are a good entry point into experiencing electric car driving. Especially plug-in hybrids, and they come with the added benefit of being very fuel efficient,” says George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.

AutoTrader's live market data provides insight into car local used car shopping trends.

The most enquired hybrid for sale on AutoTrader was the BMW i8. Unsurprising perhaps, given its supercar looks and distinctive butterfly doors. But the hybrid sports car is not only a real head turner, it is also exceptionally frugal on fuel. 

The BMW i8 plug-in hybrid has the advantage of two power sources: an electric motor and an efficient three-cylinder, 1.5l turbocharged combustion engine. The 2017 models claim consumption of just 2.1l/100km and electric range of 37km. 

The 10 most inquired about hybrid cars for sale in SA (Source: AutoTrader, January 1 2022 to May 31 2022).
Image: Supplied

Offering luxury, polished performance and a fair dollop of drive under electric power, a 2020 model Volvo XC90 comes with a similar price point to that of a 2017 BMW i8 - R1.3m-odd. Courtesy of a 2.0l turbocharged petrol engine and electric motor, the safety-conscious Swedish plug-in hybrid is particularly light on fuel. Despite its size, the large 7-seater premium SUV also claims fuel efficiency of 2.1l/100km.

Under half a million rand could procure a fuel-saving compact hatchback. The Honda Fit (the renamed Honda Jazz) hybrid model is powered by a 1.5l petrol engine and electric motor and claims to sip just 3.7l/100km. 

Hot on its heels in terms of fuel efficiency and affordability is a home-grown hybrid, the Toyota Corolla Cross. SA’s first locally-built hybrid, the compact SUV claims economy of 4.3l/100km. The spacious, self-charging hybrid (no need to plug in) offers a 37% fuel saving over its petrol siblings.

Coming with a high level of specification and consumption of 5.4l/100km, the Lexus UX SUV is the most fuel-frugal hybrid of 2021 Lexus models, followed closely by self-charging hybrid sedan sibling, the coupe-like Lexus ES with 5.5l/100km.

