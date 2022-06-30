These are the 10 most popular used hybrid cars in SA

Amid rising fuel prices, consumer attention is turning to the benefits of the hybrid car. Greener driving may be an incentive, but fuel saving is the main attraction nowadays.

“Hybrids are a good entry point into experiencing electric car driving. Especially plug-in hybrids, and they come with the added benefit of being very fuel efficient,” says George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.

AutoTrader's live market data provides insight into car local used car shopping trends.

The most enquired hybrid for sale on AutoTrader was the BMW i8. Unsurprising perhaps, given its supercar looks and distinctive butterfly doors. But the hybrid sports car is not only a real head turner, it is also exceptionally frugal on fuel.

The BMW i8 plug-in hybrid has the advantage of two power sources: an electric motor and an efficient three-cylinder, 1.5l turbocharged combustion engine. The 2017 models claim consumption of just 2.1l/100km and electric range of 37km.