Though full electric vehicles (EVs) eliminate the use of expensive fuel, there’s still much to say about and be attracted to in hybrids. Hybrids offer the best of both worlds, possessing a conventional engine and an electric motor powered by a battery system. These engines can work in tandem or separately, depending on conditions.
Hybrids operate by cutting off the conventional engine in favour of the battery-powered electric motors, usually below speeds of 40km/h, thus making savings a reality. The conventional engine powers the car at higher speeds while charging and topping up the batteries.
Hybrids are considered the perfect solution for motorists who drive long distances yet need to save money on fuel costs. Modern hybrids are getting in on the act, with some providing full EV mode at speeds up to 100km/h, while others can also be charged at home from a wall charger as plug-in hybrids.
There are plenty alternatives from a variety of brands, some expensive, some large and some as the sophisticated plug-in-hybrid variety. Here is a list of hybrid cars under the R1-million bracket on sale in SA.
Seven fuel-saving hybrid cars fit for any budget
Image: FILE IMAGE
Though full electric vehicles (EVs) eliminate the use of expensive fuel, there’s still much to say about and be attracted to in hybrids. Hybrids offer the best of both worlds, possessing a conventional engine and an electric motor powered by a battery system. These engines can work in tandem or separately, depending on conditions.
Hybrids operate by cutting off the conventional engine in favour of the battery-powered electric motors, usually below speeds of 40km/h, thus making savings a reality. The conventional engine powers the car at higher speeds while charging and topping up the batteries.
Hybrids are considered the perfect solution for motorists who drive long distances yet need to save money on fuel costs. Modern hybrids are getting in on the act, with some providing full EV mode at speeds up to 100km/h, while others can also be charged at home from a wall charger as plug-in hybrids.
There are plenty alternatives from a variety of brands, some expensive, some large and some as the sophisticated plug-in-hybrid variety. Here is a list of hybrid cars under the R1-million bracket on sale in SA.
Image: SUPPLIED
Toyota Corolla Hybrid 1.8 XS
The Toyota Corolla sedan is a sales success in this market. In 2021 it introduced a hybrid version that comprises a 1.8l petrol engine and electric motor to provide 90kW output and 163Nm. Fuel consumption is claimed to be a paltry 3.5l/100km. It is geared by a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and has a top speed of 180km/h. It costs just R447,800.
Image: SUPPLIED
Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
The larger Corolla Cross Hybrid crossover, which also uses a 1.8l petrol engine coupled to an electric motor and CVT gearbox pushing out 90kW and 163Nm is next. Toyota claims overall fuel consumption of 4.3l/100km. It costs R425,400 and effectively the cheapest hybrid crossover you can buy. Soon it will be available in GR Cross hybrid guise.
Image: SUPPLIED
Honda Fit Hybrid
Another affordable hybrid on the market is Honda Fit e:HEV. This is the flagship model of the clever hatch range and pairs a 1.5l petrol engine with two electric motors for a total 80kW and 235Nm output. The switch between petrol engine, full electric or hybrid happens automatically according to power train load conditions and travel speeds. Honda claims the hybrid sips 3.7l/100km. It cost R509,600.
Image: SUPPLIED
Haval H6 1.5T HEV Ultra Luxury
This is the latest model to join the SA hybrid class and the first of its kind from Chinese Haval. It is powered by a 1.5l petrol turbo engine mated to an electric motor for a combined output of 179kW and 530Nm. Fuel consumption is rated at 5.2l/100km and CO2 emissions of 121g/km. It costs R669,950.
Toyota Rav4 2.5 GX-R CVT Hybrid E-Four
Toyota is the leader in hybrid options in this market and earlier this year the Japanese brand introduced its popular Rav4 crossover with a new generation hybrid system. Badged E-Four, they use a 2.5l petrol engine linked with electric motors on the front and rear axles to create an electrified all-wheel drive (AWD) configuration. Total system output is 163kW and 221Nm with a top speed of 180km/h. The price starts at R676,700.
Image: SUPPLIED
Lexus ES 300h SE
The Lexus ES offers typical Lexus luxury with above-average sedan legroom. If it is bought in ES 300h SE form, it brings with it a fourth-generation, self-charging hybrid drive system comprising a 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor. Outputs are 160kW and it is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Total fuel consumption is said to be 4.6l/100km with a top speed of 180km/h. Prices start from R813,600.
Image: SUPPLIED
Lexus IS 300h SE
The Lexus IS also brings hybrid technology and cultured Lexus luxury, but to the sport sedan niche instead. All models are powered by a hybrid power unit that mates a CVT transmission to a 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor for system outputs of 164kW and 221Nm. You have a choice between two models that cost below R1m: the entry-level EX and mid-tier SE. Prices start at R924,200.
MORE
How the Porsche Cayenne started the sports SUV craze
For Angola’s super-rich, it’s no longer cool to drive a Ferrari
10 great used SUVs you can buy for R250k and under
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos