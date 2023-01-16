In keeping with its range-topper status, the Jolion S comes armed with an array of exterior styling mods, including a unique chrome honeycomb front grille and gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 225/55 tyres.
Haval Jolion S scorches into Mzansi with added power and poise
Image: Supplied
The sporty new Haval Jolion S has officially launched in South Africa.
The flagship of the popular Jolion SUV range, this newcomer stands out from its siblings with an independent multi-link rear suspension system (a boon to both ride and handling) plus a more potent 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine putting out a claimed 130kW and 270Nm of torque.
According to Haval this power jump comes courtesy an upgraded turbocharger. This extra urge is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual clutch transmission fitted with a launch control function that is designed to improve acceleration from a standstill.
Drivers are also able to customise the driving experience of their Jolion S by means of four preset driving modes: Standard, Eco, Sports and Snow. Meanwhile, the dynamic power steering system can be toggled between Sport, Comfort and Light modes.
Image: Supplied
In keeping with its range-topper status, the Jolion S comes armed with an array of exterior styling mods, including a unique chrome honeycomb front grille and gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 225/55 tyres.
A similar stealthy black finish is applied to the front and rear bumper garnishes, side mirror caps, door beadings and roof rails.
Standout interior features include paddle shifters behind the eco-leather steering wheel, heated front seats, a seven-inch colour instrument cluster, wireless charging as well as a dashcam power outlet in addition to the 12v power outlet.
Infotainment duties are handled by a 12.3-inch touchscreen compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Customers can also look forward to keyless entry and start, automatic LED headlamps, rear parking sensors, a 360º camera system and a stylish panoramic glass sunroof.
Image: Supplied
A raft of driver assistance systems is fitted as standard including lane departure alert, lane keeping assist, lane centre keeping, blind spot detection, lane change assist, driving fatigue detection, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist and traffic sign recognition.
Unique to the Jolion S is pre-collision warning and automatic emergency braking.
In terms of pricing, the new Haval Jolion S will set you back R479,950. This includes a standard five-year/60,000km service plan and a five-year/100,000km warranty.
