Ever wondered how automotive components would stand up to semi-automatic rifle fire?
Local armoured car specialists SVI Engineering has. The Bashewa, Gauteng-based company is so intrigued by the subject that they've released a YouTube series called Shoot Through that aims to put all sorts of parts to the test using an AK-47 and a Photron Fastcam SA4 high-speed camera capable of shooting at an incredible 30,000 frames per second. The resultant slow-motion footage makes for fascinating viewing.
“At SVI Engineering we’re always on the lookout for fresh ways to educate and inform our customers. This fascinating video series does that, providing valuable information to civilians considering investing in vehicle armour,” said SVI chairperson Benny Jiyane.
In this episode — the seventh of 14, with a new episode expected to drop approximately every two weeks — the SVI team sees how a Ford Everest owner's manual fairs against a 7.62x39mm conventional steel-core round.
“If you’ve watched enough movies you’ve probably seen many instances of a small book — usually carried in the protagonist’s shirt pocket — stopping what would otherwise have been a deadly bullet. But how does this theory hold up in the real world?” asked SVI business development director Nicol Louw.
Hit the play button to find out.
WATCH | Can a Ford Everest owner's manual stop an AK-47 bullet?
