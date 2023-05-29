Ever wondered how automotive components would stand up to semi-automatic rifle fire?
Local armoured car specialists SVI Engineering has. The Bashewa, Gauteng-based company is so intrigued by the subject that they've released a YouTube series called Shoot Through that aims to put parts to the test using an AK-47 and a Photron Fastcam SA4 high-speed camera capable of shooting at an incredible 30,000 frames per second. The resultant slow-motion footage makes for fascinating viewing.
“At SVI Engineering we’re always on the lookout for fresh ways to educate and inform our customers. This fascinating video series does that, providing valuable information to civilians considering investing in vehicle armour,” said SVI chairperson Benny Jiyane
In this episode — the ninth of 14, with a new episode expected to drop approximately every two weeks — the SVI team sees if three layers of Kevlar can stop a 7.62x39mm conventional steel-core round.
“Kevlar sheets are typically used when armouring a vehicle body to level B4, providing protection against handguns up to .44 Magnum,” said SVI CEO Jaco de Kock.
“Will as many as three layers of Kevlar be able to withstand an AK47 round? The results of our test might surprise you.”
Push the play button to see what happens.
WATCH | Can three layers of Kevlar stop an AK-47 in its tracks?
