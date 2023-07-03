Features

Four important things to consider before buying a new car

03 July 2023 - 09:49 By Staff Writer
Ensure that the car you choose accommodates your needs and pocket size. Stock photo.
Ensure that the car you choose accommodates your needs and pocket size. Stock photo.
Image: serhiibobyk/123rf

Whether you’ve decided to downsize to save money or to buy a bigger car to accommodate your changing lifestyle, it’s easy to fall for newer, stylish cars and all the added extras. However, it’s important to know what you’re looking for, so you don’t end up buying a car well over your budget.

Barend Smit, the marketing director of MotorHappy, offers advice: 

1. Depreciation

A car’s depreciation rate is the decrease in a car’s value over time. Many motoring experts will agree that choosing a car that holds its value well could deliver significant savings over time.

A car’s depreciation rate is determined by its desirability, size, and vehicle type. When you decide to sell your car, the mileage, fuel efficiency, reliability, number of owners and general condition will also contribute towards the depreciation.

First check the car’s depreciation rate. There are a lot of online calculators where you can research depreciation rates. This can be helpful when deciding between two similarly priced cars, as you may want to choose the car with a lower rate of depreciation.

2. Research

As you’ll be stuck with the car you buy for quite a while, do your research online and check out any reviews on the make and model — not only in SA but all over the world.

Ask friends, family and a qualified mechanic of their opinion of the car. Valuable information can be sourced from here.

WENDY KNOWLER | Confusing questions that lead to ‘lies’

A claim by a car insurance client was initially rejected because he allegedly lied during the sales call — but he had obviously just misunderstood ...
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

Also do thorough test drives. Try more than one car, drive on the highway, on quiet suburban roads and even take passengers along with the drive.

3. The lure of “extras”

Decide on your budget before you get to the dealership, and don’t be pulled into buying those extras. It’s the car salesperson’s job to try to sell you some extras that you probably don’t need.

Remember that a car costs more than those monthly instalments — you need to factor in insurance, maintenance and fuel costs.

If buying a used car, consider investing in a maintenance plan. This takes care of all car services, as well as unscheduled repairs, parts, and labour.

4. Look before you sign

Pay attention to the financing terms. It makes no sense to negotiate the price down but then pay more long-term. If you’re buying a car through financing, shop around for a good loan.

You can either take out a finance agreement that will result in your car being paid off at the end of the term (for example 60 or 72 months), or you can lower your monthly instalment by opting to have a balloon payment at the end of this period. This will be an amount that you’ll still owe at the end of your financing period. You can then either sell your car to pay off this amount, or refinance it and take out another loan, assuming you don’t have the money available to pay it off yourself.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

What the average South African is prepared to pay a month for a used car and the models they can afford

Prudent South African motorists will typically set a monthly budget for car repayments and purchase a vehicle they can afford.
Motoring
5 days ago

A second life for EV batteries? Depends how long the first is

Global carmakers have touted plans to re-use electric vehicle batteries when they lose power, but competition for battery packs and cell materials, ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Why complexity is making modern cars more expensive to repair

Modern cars are marvellous, except when they need fixing — in which case the bill for a seemingly minor dent can easily reach four or five figures.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Small group of Banyana players warm up amid fees controversy
Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’