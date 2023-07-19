South Africans aged between 18 and 24 years are predominantly shopping for used vehicles in three price categories. According to AutoTrader data the most searched for price parameter is under R50,000, followed by cars costing less than R150,000 and those priced below R200,000.
“It is safe to say that, when young people are shopping for cars, price is their main concern. They really want a great deal,” points out George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO.
The most listed variants priced at R200,000 labelled with a “Great Price” rating have been examined. A “Great” rating means a car is priced below the market average based on a unique machine learning pricing algorithm.
Here are four great priced car options that are ideal for young people or school leavers:
1. Frugal hatch
The pick of the bunch when it comes to wallet-friendly hatches under R200,000 is the Volkswagen Polo Hatch 1.0TSI Trendline, which is listed on AutoTrader with an average mileage of 76,104km and an average year of registration of 2019. It comes with an economical turbocharged engine, meaning fuel bills won’t be high.
Four great used car buys for young South Africans on a budget
Image: Supplied
South Africans aged between 18 and 24 years are predominantly shopping for used vehicles in three price categories. According to AutoTrader data the most searched for price parameter is under R50,000, followed by cars costing less than R150,000 and those priced below R200,000.
“It is safe to say that, when young people are shopping for cars, price is their main concern. They really want a great deal,” points out George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO.
The most listed variants priced at R200,000 labelled with a “Great Price” rating have been examined. A “Great” rating means a car is priced below the market average based on a unique machine learning pricing algorithm.
Here are four great priced car options that are ideal for young people or school leavers:
1. Frugal hatch
The pick of the bunch when it comes to wallet-friendly hatches under R200,000 is the Volkswagen Polo Hatch 1.0TSI Trendline, which is listed on AutoTrader with an average mileage of 76,104km and an average year of registration of 2019. It comes with an economical turbocharged engine, meaning fuel bills won’t be high.
Image: Supplied
2. Practical bakkie
South Africans love bakkies. And they make a great vehicle choice for youngsters too — because you can use them for work as well as for play. This is good news for students with a side hustle. The Ford Ranger 2.2TDCi Double Cab Hi-Rider — which is listed on AutoTrader with an average mileage of 106,778km and an average year of registration of 2015 — is officially a great buy.
Image: Supplied
3. Sought-after sedan
As announced at the 18th Sunday Times GenNext Awards in September 2022, BMW is the coolest car brand among the youth of South Africa. The BMW 3 Series 320i auto is a great buy for new drivers who love a little swag because it comes with an automatic transmission (who needs the hassle of changing gears?) and stylish looks. It is listed on AutoTrader with an average mileage of 156,000km and an average year of registration of 2016.
Image: Supplied
4. Spacious SUV
Sports utility vehicles — or SUVs — are good for young drivers because they offer an elevated seating position, which means you can see more of the road ahead. The more adventurous will appreciate the Nissan X-Trail 2.5 4x4 Acenta, which is listed on AutoTrader with an average mileage of 87,000km and an average year of registration of 2017.
For parents who are starting the hunt to find their school leaver’s first set of wheels, a hatchback need not be the default, there are plenty of good, or should we say “great” priced alternative body types that fall in the R200k price bracket.
MORE
Showroom vs online shopping: which are SA's most popular new cars?
Types of vehicles most likely to be written off in South Africa
Four important things to consider before buying a new car
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos