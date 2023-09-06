Features

CAR LORE

WATCH | Trailer of the new Ferrari movie starring Adam Driver

The long-awaited Enzo Ferrari biopic is coming to the big screen in December

06 September 2023 - 13:48 By TIMESLIVE
The biopic tells the story of Enzo Ferrari’s tempestuous 1957.
Image: Supplied

The long-delayed Enzo Ferrari biopic, Ferrari, premiered at this week’s 80th Venice International Film Festival, and the trailer is out.

Nicknamed “il Commendatore”, Enzo Ferrari (1898—1988) was an Italian motor racing driver and entrepreneur who founded the Scuderia Ferrari Grand Prix motor racing team and the Ferrari road car division, creating one of the world’s most iconic automotive brands.  

The big-budget movie about the controversial and charismatic car mogul has Star Wars’ Adam Driver in the lead role, with Oscar winner Penelope Cruz playing Enzo’s wife Laura and Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) cast as his mistress Lina Lardi. It is directed by Michael Mann, whose movies The Insider and The Aviator earned him Oscar nominations.

The movie is set in 1957 when the 10-year old marque faced bankruptcy, with Enzo and Laura experiencing a tempestuous marriage exacerbated by the loss of their son, Dino, a year earlier. Enzo decides to counter his losses by rolling the dice on one race — 1,600km across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia.

