Business and government leaders from South Africa and Uganda have discussed ways to improve trade between the two countries at a two-day summit in Kampala. The removal of all non-tariff barriers to trade between the countries, including travel visa restrictions, were among the issues discussed at the event, which concludes on Wednesday.
The second South Africa Trade and Investment Summit — the first was held in Johannesburg in February — attracted more than 50 South African public sector representatives and a large private sector delegation.
Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza and communications and digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele were among the high-profile delegates from South Africa. MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita and chair Mcebisi Jonas and Standard Bank CEO Lungisa Fuzile were among the notable business leaders from Johannesburg.
From the Ugandan side, delegates appealed for easy access to South Africa for both businesspeople and goods.
“Many of our neighbours have visa-free access to South Africa,” said Stephen Asiimwe, Private Sector Foundation Uganda chairperson.
Top business leaders join SA-Uganda trade engagement
Image: Freddy Mavunda
South Africa and Uganda set to strengthen economic and political bilateral ties
Didiza said South Africa was on a path to grow its agricultural sector as a path of economic reconstruction.
“And in this process of rebuilding and expanding the agricultural sector, we will strive to strengthen collaboration with Uganda and many of our friends in the African continent.”
The countries have agreed to collaborate in the deployment of the communication satellite and the development of digital platforms, said Gungubele.
Agreements between the two countries “enabled MTN and many other ICT companies to continue to operate successfully with adequate diplomatic support from the South African government”.
Gungubele said Uganda held immense economic potential, but South African businesses needed a predictable and fair regulatory environment to thrive.
“From the digital sector perspective, South African companies can digitise many sectors of the Ugandan economy such as fintech as well as various digital payment systems,” he said.
TimesLIVE
