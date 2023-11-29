From sport-utility vehicles to special double-cabs and sensible compacts, brace for a selection of new models in 2024.
Your A-to-Z of new cars coming to South Africa in 2024
Image: Supplied
From sport-utility vehicles to special double-cabs and sensible compacts, brace for a selection of new models in 2024.
We approached representatives from the A-to-Z of passenger car brands in Mzansi and asked them to share their plans.
A reminder that some details could change as the year progresses. Some carmakers like to keep mum about developing prospects.
Abarth:
No new products confirmed.
Alfa Romeo:
No new products confirmed.
Aston Martin:
Daytona, local importers for the firm, expect the latest iterations of DBX, DBX 707 and DB12, plus the release of a new model yet to be detailed.
Audi:
Market-specific Black Edition versions of the A3, S3, A5, S5, Q2, Q3, Q5 and SQ5 are imminent. The A3, S3, Q7, Q8 and Q8 E-Tron facelift models will launch towards the end of 2024. Infotainment enhancements are on the cards for the Q2, while the Q3 gains a TDI derivative.
BAIC:
The popular X55 range will be expanded in the third quarter of 2024. Specifics were not divulged.
Bentley:
No new products confirmed.
BMW:
Love it or hate it, the radical new 5-Series lands in the first quarter of the new year, followed by the X2. Running changes are in the pipeline for 3-Series and 4-Series. Excitingly, M3 Touring is confirmed, but timing is under discussion. In the fourth quarter, production of the X3 plug-in hybrid model commences.
BYD:
It is expected the Dolphin will join the existing ATTO 3 next year.
Chery:
The brand was unable to confirm new products at the time of publication.
Citroën:
The C3 range will expand, including a new Aircross model.
Image: Supplied
Ferrari:
Open-air thrills are set to be delivered by the Roma Spider.
Fiat:
Finally Mzansi is scheduled to get the new 500.
Image: Supplied
Ford:
An important year for the blue oval brand as it readies its biggest offensive in years. The Ranger will be bolstered by Platinum and Tremor grades, plus a plug-in hybrid derivative. Latest expressions of the Toureno Custom and Transit Custom are in the works. Then there is the new Mustang and return of the Territory nameplate.
GWM:
The P-Series gains a hybrid derivative.
Haval:
No new products confirmed.
Honda:
No new products confirmed.
Hyundai:
Upgraded versions of the i20 and Tucson join the portfolio, plus the all-new Santa Fe in the second half of 2023. Ineos: Quartermaster double-cab and Grenadier chassis-cab are on the horizon.
Isuzu:
Miss the X-Rider derivative? It will make a return with the current D-Max in 2024.
JAC:
A busy year for the left-field Chinese brand includes the new T9 double-cab, which will comprise electrified derivatives. The T8 will be enhanced with an eight-speed automatic sourced from ZF. The T6 will receive a new 2.0-litre engine option.
Jaguar:
Two units of the exclusive F-Type ZP are destined for local shores. The F-Pace 575 Edition arrives in the first half of 2024.
Jeep:
A refreshed Wrangler and Gladiator arrive in the second quarter.
Kia:
Expect an updated Picanto, Seltos and Sorento.
Lamborghini:
Lusting after the wildest, most progressive model from the raging bull brand? The first Revuelto unit will make an appearance in Mzansi.
Land Rover:
The Range Rover Sport SV Edition One is a definite prospect.
Lexus:
A hybrid version of the exquisite LC 500 is on the way. Meanwhile, the UX will benefit from significant specification changes.
Lotus:
Daytona, local importers for the firm, expects the Emira in V6 and 2.0-litre, as well as the Eletre, its first electric vehicle.
Mahindra:
The brand was unable to confirm new products at the time of publication.
Maserati:
An updated Grecale is anticipated, including the electrified derivative. Modena and Trofeo versions of the GranTurismo are planned.
Image: Supplied
Mazda:
Updates for the CX-5 and CX-3 are imminent. Our market will also get the more luxurious Takumi version of the CX-60.
McLaren:
The Artura and 750S will be joined by a yet-to-be-announced new model, local importers Daytona confirmed.
Mercedes-Benz:
Facelifted versions of the GLE, GLA, GLB and GLS will be launched, plus the new GLC coupé, E-Class and G-Class. On the Mercedes-AMG side, expect the C63, GT63, GLC63 and GLC43.
Image: Supplied
Mini:
Larger with a stronger focus on digitisation, the latest Countryman will enter the market.
Image: Supplied
Mitsubishi:
Look out for the Xpander Cross, updated Outlander, Outlander Sport, all-new Triton and refreshed Pajero Sport.
Nissan:
The brand was unable to confirm new products at the time of publication.
Omoda:
The brand was unable to confirm new products at the time of publication.
Image: Supplied
Opel:
Facelifted Corsa aims to revive ambitions in the B-segment.
Ora:
No new products confirmed.
Porsche:
No new products confirmed.
Proton:
The brand was unable to confirm new products at the time of publication.
Image: Supplied
Renault:
Updated versions of the Kiger, Triber, Clio and Captur are incoming. Look out for the new Arkana, Trafic and Kangoo. The French brand is considering bringing in the new Duster, starting with the 4x4 derivative.
Rolls-Royce:
Ghost and Cullinan in regular and Black Badge versions, Phantom VIII Series Two and the electrified Spectre are on the 2024 agenda, as confirmed by importers Daytona.
Subaru:
No new products confirmed.
Suzuki:
No new products confirmed.
Tank:
A sub-brand of GWM, the Tank 300 and 500 sport-utility vehicles will be launched.
Toyota:
The Land Cruiser 70-Series and Land Cruiser Prado were the only new models the Japanese firm wished to confirm for the time being.
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen:
T-Cross and Touareg are due for facelifts, joined by an all-new Tiguan.
Image: Supplied
Volvo:
The all-electric EX30 and EX90 will support ambitions held by the Swedish firm to achieve a global sales split of 50% electric and 50% hybrid by 2025.
