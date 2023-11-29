4: Generously appointed interiors
Five things to know about the new Ford Puma
Image: Supplied
The Ford Puma has arrived in South Africa. Replacing the long-lived EcoSport in the local line-up, this Romanian-built subcompact crossover is based on the seventh-generation Fiesta platform and is going up against the likes of the VW T-Cross/Taigo, Renault Captur, Omoda C5, Haval Jolion and Toyota C-HR. Here are five things you should know about it.
1: It's available in two derivatives
From launch the Ford Puma is available in two model derivatives. The entry-level Titanium has black machined 17-inch alloy wheels and chrome elements for the grille, side skirts and fog lamps. The rear diffuser and skid plate are finished in metallic grey while the window surrounds are high-gloss black.
In the cabin, the Titanium benefits from a leather steering wheel, wood-effect trim finishes for the cluster bezel/instrument panel and fabric inserts on the door cards.
The flagship ST-Line Vignale has a more substantial set of black 18-inch machined alloy wheels and a sports suspension system. Other features include an ST-Line grille with matt black elements and a high-gloss surround, ST-Line lower wing elements, high-gloss fog lamp surrounds and a larger, functional roof spoiler.
Enhanced interior amenities are a flat-bottomed leather steering wheel and signature red stitching throughout the cabin. This is complemented by a set of alloy pedals, an aluminium gear shifter and a sporty black headliner. The ST-Line Vignale also benefits from front puddle lights that illuminate the ground with the Puma logo.
A palette of five exterior colours is available to both derivatives. Shades are Frozen White (non-metallic), Fantastic Red, Grey Matter, Desert Island Blue and Magnetic.
Image: Supplied
2: One engine to power them all
No matter which model derivative you choose, both are powered by the Blue Oval's 1.0l three-cylinder turbocharged EcoBoost petrol engine. Producing 92kW and 170Nm of torque, this unit benefits from Ford’s cylinder deactivation system that automatically switches off one of the engine’s cylinders when full capacity is not needed, such as when coasting or cruising. An automatic start/stop is standard to further reduce running costs.
While power is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, a standard selectable Ford Drive Modes system allows drivers to toggle between five presets: Normal, Eco, Slippery, Trail and Sport. According to Ford, this system adjusts various settings, including throttle response and steering feel as well as gear-change behaviour. The instrument cluster also changes to reflect your chosen setting and includes a “quiet” mode that displays only the most important vehicle information.
As with the engine, both Puma models share the same Ford B-car architecture with twist-beam rear suspension, large-diameter shock absorbers, stiff suspension bushes and optimised suspension top mounts to reduce friction and enhance rigidity. Similar to what's used on the seventh-generation Fiesta, it promises stellar driving dynamics.
Customers who opt for the ST-Line Vignale further benefit from sport suspension with specially tuned springs and shock absorbers. Working in unison with larger 18-inch alloy wheels and lower-profile tyres, this set-up makes the Puma more dynamic to drive.
Image: Supplied
3: It's full of safety technology
Sporting a respectable four-star Euro NCAP rating, the Ford Puma is equipped with a raft of active and passive safety features. Both models have six airbags, ABS brakes with electronic brake assist, electronic stability control and hill launch assist as standard. Other highlights include a tyre monitoring system, automatic headlamps, lane-keeping assist/departure warning, road edge detection and pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection. Completing this list is Ford's post-collision braking system designed to help reduce the impact of a potential secondary collision by automatically applying moderate brake pressure when an initial collision is detected.
Customers seeking extra peace of mind are able to specify the optional Driver Assistance Pack that adds adaptive cruise control with stop and go and lane centering, a blind spot information system with cross traffic alert, front parking sensors and a rear wide-angle camera, active park assist with perpendicular parking and a driver impairment monitor.
Image: Supplied
4: Generously appointed interiors
Both Puma models come standard with a Ford Sync 3 infotainment system accessible via an eight-inch colour touchscreen that can be operated using pinch and swipe gestures. Equipped with onboard satellite navigation, it supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring. Two USB ports are standard as is a wireless charging pad designed to keep your smartphone battery topped up while in transit.
Other niceties standard across the Puma line-up include keyless entry, a start/stop button, rear parking sensors, front/rear electric windows, automatic climate control, two 12V power sockets (one front, one rear), a trip computer, ambient lighting and FordPass Connect. The latter is an onboard modem technology allowing a range of convenient features via the FordPass mobile app, including vehicle locator, vehicle status (checks fuel levels, alarm status, oil life and more), remote door lock/unlock and remote start.
Befitting of its flagship status, the ST-Line Vignale comes locked and loaded with additional goodies such as a fully configurable 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, powered tailback and sports seats trimmed in partial leather with metal grey stitching. Front seats have a lumbar massage function with three intensity settings and adjustable rolling directions.
Ford is also offering the optional ST-Line Styling Pack. Available on the ST-Line Vignale, it adds a full-length opening panorama roof and four-way adjustable front passenger seat.
Interior space is ample, with every Puma derivative laying claim to a 456l boot. Fold the rear seat backs flat and you will unleash more real estate; enough to swallow a box measuring 1,120mm in length, 970mm in width and 430mm in height. Specify the optional “MegaBox” and you get an additional storage space (763mm x 752mm x 305mm) sunk into the boot floor capable of accommodating two golf bags in an upright position.
With the durable boot floor lid in place, this space can be used to conceal anything from valuables to dirty sports equipment and muddy boots. With a synthetic lining and drain plug in the bottom of the floor, the versatile MegaBox is easy to clean with water.
Image: Supplied
5: Pricing
Now available at Ford dealerships, pricing for the new Puma line-up is:
Puma Titanium: R569,900
Puma ST-Line Vignale: R613,900
Pricing includes a four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance package and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans up to eight years or 135,000km.
Group motoring editor Denis Droppa is attending the Ford Puma media launch. Watch this space for his first driving impressions.
