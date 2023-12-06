3 things to remember when driving with trucks this festive season

It is the festive season and the roads are busier than usual with motorists wanting to reach their holiday destinations as fast and safely as possible. There are a number of dos and don’ts when sharing the roads with trucks.
“Truck drivers tend to have a bad reputation, and unfairly so. Many are some of the most experienced drivers on the road if you consider the number of kilometres travelled in their career to the number of accidents,” said Ryan Gaines, CEO of City Logistics, a privatelyowned logistics company.
Truck drivers share guidelines they implore road users to consider when travelling this festive season.
1. Keep a safe travelling distance
According to drivers at City Logistics, it is vitally important to keep a safe distance from trucks because they carry extremely heavy loads and they’re unable to immediately come to a complete halt. Due to the size and weight of these trucks, it takes at least 200m to 300m, or approximately 60 seconds, for trucks to come to a complete stop.
2. Stay in sight
Motorists should always remember to stay in sight. There’s a simple rule: if a motorist is travelling behind a truck and he cannot see the truck’s mirrors or cameras (which replace mirrors on many modern trucks), the truck driver cannot see the motorist. It's most important not to follow directly behind the truck as the motorist becomes invisible because he/she is effectively in a blind spot.
3. Avoid overtaking with sudden stopping
Motorists should never pull in front of a truck and then slam on brakes, especially when travelling downhill. There is a possibility the load being drawn cannot be stopped by brakes as the momentum of the weight presses the trailer and its load forward. This is especially dangerous for trucks carrying liquid. Sharp braking will propel the liquid forward.
Many trucking and logistics companies ensure their drivers are highly trained, and that their trucks are well maintained, modern and safe. Drivers, for example, undergo intense training programmes in addition to the rigorous training necessary to obtain an EC (Code 14) licence. According to Daimler’s Fleetboard telematics system, the drivers at City Logistics, for example, are rated 9/10 (the industry average is 7/10).
Gaines said: “If motorists are able to consider this advice from truck drivers, we can all contribute to safer travelling conditions this festive season.”
Image: petertt / 123rf
