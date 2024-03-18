Picnic stops on the sides of national freeways are popular with motorists who use them to take a break, have a nibble and stretch their legs. But are they legal stopping points for trucks and can they rest at the sites overnight? If not, where can they sleep on their long-haul drives?
According to the Road Freight Association (RFA), truckers must adhere to the many parking restrictions placed on them — and all other road users — by the National Road Traffic Act. These pertain to the width of road and distance to the nearest intersection or bridge. There are also prohibitions by local authorities, municipalities, provinces and/or the South African National Roads Agency.
Assuming the drivers adhere to the regulations, commercial vehicles may park off the road at any place. However, this certainly doesn’t mean truck drivers should pull over and take a nap at a picnic stop. While this may not be illegal, it could be very unsafe.
For this reason, Ryan Gaines, CEO of the privately owned logistics company City Logistics, said when the company’s truck drivers want to sleep — be it a power nap or a more lengthy period of rest — they are instructed to only stop at designated truck stops.
“If a truck driver wants to stretch his legs, he is allowed to stop at garages and picnic spots along his route. But if the driver wants to sleep, he must stop at a truck stop for his own safety and the safety of the vehicle and the customer's load,” he said.
Where are truck drivers allowed to sleep on long-haul journeys?
Image: henadzipechan / 123RF
Picnic stops on the sides of national freeways are popular with motorists who use them to take a break, have a nibble and stretch their legs. But are they legal stopping points for trucks and can they rest at the sites overnight? If not, where can they sleep on their long-haul drives?
According to the Road Freight Association (RFA), truckers must adhere to the many parking restrictions placed on them — and all other road users — by the National Road Traffic Act. These pertain to the width of road and distance to the nearest intersection or bridge. There are also prohibitions by local authorities, municipalities, provinces and/or the South African National Roads Agency.
Assuming the drivers adhere to the regulations, commercial vehicles may park off the road at any place. However, this certainly doesn’t mean truck drivers should pull over and take a nap at a picnic stop. While this may not be illegal, it could be very unsafe.
For this reason, Ryan Gaines, CEO of the privately owned logistics company City Logistics, said when the company’s truck drivers want to sleep — be it a power nap or a more lengthy period of rest — they are instructed to only stop at designated truck stops.
“If a truck driver wants to stretch his legs, he is allowed to stop at garages and picnic spots along his route. But if the driver wants to sleep, he must stop at a truck stop for his own safety and the safety of the vehicle and the customer's load,” he said.
Are trucks obliged to move into the yellow lane? We have the answer
“The stops charge a fee of R80 to R230, depending on the route. The fee offers the driver and their load added security while the driver rests. Truck stops also provide a place to buy a hot meal, toilets and showers.”
What happens if a driver cannot reach a truck stop? At City Logistics, if a driver is unable to make it to a designated truck stop to rest for whatever reason — he may, for instance, be sick or fatigued and unable to drive further — he contacts the control room, which determines how to handle the situation.
Depending on the driver's location, security may be deployed to aid the driver and ensure he is safe. Alternatively, if there is another driver in the area who has an empty load, he will swap vehicles with the ill driver to ensure the safe arrival of the load while the sick driver seeks medical attention.
So while technically truck drivers may sleep on the side of the road if the location adheres to the National Road Traffic Act, in practicality commercial truck drivers whose safety is considered paramount by their employers are advised to avoid the situation. Ultimately, responsible transport operators will do everything within their power to ensure the safety of the driver, his truck and its load.
MORE:
The rise of affordable Eastern imports in South Africa
WATCH | 18-vehicle pile-up in Centurion, multiple injuries
How fuel efficient is the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid in real-world driving conditions?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos