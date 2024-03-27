And the spare parts inventory?
Benz buddies cruise from Soweto to Luanda in classic Mercs
Image: Supplied
The Mercedes-Benz W123 has a famed reputation for enduring build quality and fastidious engineering.
Approaching half a century in age, the model is an increasingly desirable classic car pick with pristine examples fetching handsome sums.
Instead of keeping their vehicles pampered during the week and reserved for weekend cruises a group of enthusiasts has plans to traverse the length of the continent in their trusty W123s.
The Cape2Cairo crew leaves from Soweto's Vilikazi Street on Wednesday on a journey to Angola. This is their third trial run before the grand trek in September which will see the team go from Mzansi's Mother City to Egypt's capital.
Club members are Matodzi Phosha, Sboniso Mazibuko, Sanda Zungu, Mangaliso Ngwendu, Zukisani Nazo, Nkosinathi Mtsweni, Motse Ramathe and Qiqa Mpetsheni. Selected guests will join them as passengers.
We spoke to Mpetsheni, media liaison and organising committee member for Cape2Cairo, before their departure.
Image: Supplied
Tell us about your route on this third trial run?
A 7,000km journey from Soweto to Luanda and back in preparation for Cape2Cairo 2024 which is about 12,500km. We will pass through Botswana, Namibia and then into Angola. We expect to meet rural communities, the San people in Botswana and the Herero people in Katutura. In Angola we will visit the biggest army tank graveyard in the world near Cuito Cuanavale. It was here that the then South African Defence Force was in battle with the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola forces. The first trial run was to Hakskeenpan in the Kalahari Desert, about 3,000km. The second trial run was through Eswatini, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Zambia, totalling 5,500km.
Image: Supplied
Challenges expected?
The possibility of team members falling ill, being targets of police and potential vehicle breakdowns.
Image: Supplied
What are the logistical practicalities of such an undertaking?
The trial runs help us understand the limitations of the crew, the cars and the dynamics of the trip. Cars are taken through a bumper-to-bumper check before and after the trial runs. These cars are not showpieces, they are daily drivers. We have a mechanic, technical support member and a cook on the team. The fitness of the team is mandatory — rest on the trip is important. Each car has three occupants, the driver and the navigator in the front while one rests at the back. This manages fatigue and enjoyment of the trip. For the guests accompanying us we have an induction pack that includes medical screening information, rules, what to expect and a guide for each country we visit. There are daily meetings before and after each leg of the journey.
Image: Supplied
And the spare parts inventory?
Each car is kitted with two spare tyres. We have a full technical mobile kit, including items for towing, spanners and hydraulic jacks. We have a comprehensive list of spares we are taking: oil, filters, fuel pumps, coils and more. The cars are also equipped with fire extinguishers, extra fuel and water.
What were the standout moments from the last trial?
Some of the highlights were simple. Starving in Dombé after one car went off the road, we bought a tray of boiled eggs from a young lad. We cleaned baskets in Mutare and enjoyed bringing smiles and a good earning to some locals as we bought food and paid for accommodation hosted by them. We were 21 travellers in total and it was a blast. Bazaruto's Archipelago National Park (a Unesco World Heritage Site) was among many majestic sights, as well as Victoria Falls. People housed us, fed us and we made many connections along the way.
We had challenges where we were stopped by police in Eswatini. We had a guest who fell ill in Mozambique — she flew back home. Some of the teams sustained damage to vehicles. This trial run was big as it passed four countries in a short space of time (12 days). Through this experience we realised we needed to refine certain elements — fatigue management, food supply and diplomacy when dealing with foreign officials. There were language difficulties and lessons in time management. This all offered a good sense of what to expect and provided learning experiences. In many ways the trip was about discovering Africa, but we ended up discovering ourselves, as individuals and as a team, and achieving what one is told to be insurmountable. It is possible, prepare for it and leave no room for carelessness.
Image: Supplied
Tell us about your Cape to Cairo route?
The trip from Africa's southernmost city to its northernmost will start in September, spanning more than 12,500km over 28 days. We will head towards Namibia, then cross over to East Africa before we head north. We are criss-crossing the continent. Africa, from west to central, to east and north, is plagued with war — this is a challenge but the security elements are well considered.
Image: Supplied
What makes the W123 special?
It was built in South Africa, in East London. The first examples to be built outside Germany were produced in 1977. More than 2.7-million units were produced worldwide. The South African models are known to be the most reliable, partly because of the local testing regimen. The engine was cast in Atlantis, outside Cape Town — 40% of the vehicle was built from locally-sourced materials. About 90,000 were produced at the East London plant. In many ways this is proof of the trust South Africa had from the prestigious brand — in our level of artisanal skills, craftsmanship and manufacturing abilities. Designed in Germany, built by Africans. The W123 remains a car popular on the continent as taxis in Morocco, Sudan and other parts of East Africa. It won the London to Sydney race in 1977, that was more than 12,500km (similar to our Cape2Cairo grand tour) and came third in the gruelling East Africa Safari Rally. No wonder you still see so many around today — they were built to last, known to reach more than 1,000,000km without opening the engine.
Image: Supplied
Which derivative is best suited to crossing continents?
Undoubtedly the 240D. Some say she is slow (mind you, Africa has no autobahns), but she has grit and delivers the goods. The crew and enthusiasts may argue this — as each one has a favourite
